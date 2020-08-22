Joseph Randolph (Randy) Hinote



Milton - Joseph Randolph (Randy) Hinote, 64 passed peacefully with his wife and sons at his side on August 16, 2020. Randy was a native of Milton, FL, born on December 3, 1955 to Joan and Rudy Hinote.



In his younger years, Randy raced Motocross and spent many hours on his dirt bike on the trails near Pensacola Airport. He was also an avid NASCAR fan.



Randy started his career with the IBEW in 1977, traveling the US in his Airstream trailer, working on large commercial projects. For a time he held the office of Assistant Business Manager and Organizer in the local union.



Randy was a Journeyman and welder who was held in high regard by his fellow workers. He was respected for his work ethic and excellence in his field. Randy was a leader in the electrical industry, leaving a legacy of honor, dignity, and respect.



Randy is survived by his wife of 35 years, Maxine Laneaux Hinote; sons, Damon Hinote and Cody Hinote; Mother, Joan Hinote; sisters, Elizabeth (Wally) Roberson, Becky (Scott) Snyder; brother, Mark (Debbie) Hinote; granddaughters, Adelaid Fowlkes and Zeppelin Hinote. He was predeceased by his father, Rudolph Hinote and brother, Jeff Hinote.



Due to Covid-19 there will be a small family gathering in September and a celebration of life at a later date









