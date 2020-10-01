Joseph Roy Kaple



Cantonment - Joseph Roy Kaple, age 88, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, due to age-related illness. In his declining years, he was greatly comforted by his devoted caregiver, Sheila Stewart.



Joe is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Lois, his five children, Steve, Cindy, Kurt, Julie, and Ian, and daughter-in-law, Tia. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Joe was born and raised in Cullman, AL. In his early twenties, he joined the Air Force and served a tour in the 29th Radio Squadron, Clark AFB, Philippines. Afterwards, he attended Auburn University, obtaining a degree in mechanical engineering. He had a fulfilling career and, in 1993, retired from Monsanto. He has since greatly enjoyed his retirement years doing the things he loved, which included spending time with family, gardening, fishing, and mechanical projects. He was a great storyteller and a mechanical genius who could fix just about anything. Joe saved from the scrap heap countless cars, boats, and appliances.



Joe's devotion to family was without limit. He was a great husband and father and he also played an integral role in the upbringing of his grandchildren, providing support and mentorship to Mary Ann, Rebekah, Edward, Jonathan, Brandon, Leland and Kinsleigh He was an impeccable patriarch, modeling old-world virtues. On Joe's 80th birthday, Brandon touched his heart when he presented him with a Superman-logoed birthday cake and said: "Pop, you've always been and will always be our Superman."



Joe lived a long life but we wish he could have stayed with us much longer. He will be sorely missed but has left us very fond memories we will cherish throughout the remainder of our lives.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store