Joseph "Joey" W. Millis
Pace - On August 23rd, 1964, this earth was blessed with the most amazing person and superhero, Joseph "Joey" W. Millis. Joey left this world suddenly and peacefully at home in Pace Florida, on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Joey was a graduate of West Carterett High School, Morehead City, NC, and held a master's degree in Nursing from the University of West Florida. He was a distinguished military Veteran. He most recently cared for patients as the Clinical Nurse Manager at West Florida Emergency Department.
He was preceded in death by his father, Zemmie Franklin Millis, Jr.; his stepmother, Josephine "Mama Jo", and his loving Grandmother, "Gran", who actually raised him.
He is survived by his loving husband and best friend of 25 years, Gregg Obrian; and their son, Jacob Tolleson; his Mother, Dorothy Bruton; Stepfather, C.W. Bruton of Florida; sister, Alisa Millis of North Carolina; sister, Virginia Wieck (Glen) of Mississippi; brother, Forrest Bruton (Theresa) of Florida; Nieces, Jade Herrell ( Caleb), Chelsea Magee (Brian); Nephews, Patrick Gould (Michelle), James Gould (Alex), and their families and children.
Services will be held at Lewis Funeral Home (4777 West Spencerfield Road, Pace, Florida 32571) on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2 p.m.; reception following at Joey's home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020