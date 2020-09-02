Joseph Wesley Reed
Navarre, Florida - Joseph Wesley Reed was born on December 8, 1929 … he lived a long and fruitful life reaching his 90th Year. He served twenty-one (21) years and five (5) months in the U.S. Air Force retiring in 1969. After his retirement from the Air Force, he joined the U.S. Postal Service working another thirty-four (34) years and five (5) months retiring in 2006. Joseph Wesley was preceded in his death by his parents, Clem Joseph and Lillie Mae Heaton as well as his stepmother, Clara Aline Albreast (affectionately known as Miss Aline). His mother passed away on December 13, 1939, when he was only ten (10) years old. Joseph Wesley was one of six siblings … all who preceded him in death … Sue, Cecil, Rob, W.J., and Clayton. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kathleen Etheridge, and his two sons, Stephen (Dianne) and Gary (Linda). He is further survived by six grandchildren, Ashley (John), Derek (Allison), Jena (Luca), Jarryd, Cara (Seth), and Austin (Madi) as well as five great-granddaughters, Isabella, Maddison, Madelyn, Kayla, and Finnley. His only great-grandson preceded him in 2019, Forrest. Joseph Wesley was known by most simply as "Joe" or "Wes", most Family always referring to him as Wes. Joe was a simple man. Born of a relatively humble beginning, Joe worked hard his entire life … working multiple jobs early in his career and continuing to work into his early 70's. Even after his retirement in 2006, you would find him working in his yard, puttering in his garage, and, of course, the "project" of the moment. His greatest joy was his family, especially his six grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Funeral will be a Navarre Methodist Church at 9474 Navarre Parkway, Navarre, FL 32566, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 3:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 2:30 PM. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association
