Josephine Europa Libera Langevin
Pensacola - Josephine Langevin, 76, was born in Naples, Italy on January 24, 1944, and passed away in Pensacola, Florida on February 12, 2020.
She is survived by her children- Vincent Langevin, David Langevin, Gary Langevin, Veronica Langevin, Katusha Perez, and John Langevin; eighteen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Pensacola. Family will also receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until funeral mass begins at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father John Licari officiating. Immediately following mass, there will be a procession to Barrancas National Cemetery, where Josephine will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020