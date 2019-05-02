Josephine "Josie" Patti Merritt



Pensacola, Florida - Josephine "Josie" Patti Merritt, age 82, of Pensacola, was called home April 28, 2019. She was born in Pensacola, FL on October 7, 1936, to the late Capt. Joseph and Anna Patti. Josie's love of the Catholic Church initially led her down the road to becoming a Nun, and later a huge contributor to the Benedictine Sisters of Culman, AL. When she met and married the love of her life Charles Edwin Merritt, Sr. she traded in everything and taught English for over 20 years. Upon his death she moved back to Pensacola, and co-founded Joey Patti's Seafood Restaurant. At the beginning it was only a to-go sandwich shop. She grew it into a successful full service restaurant most recently featured in the Washington Post.



She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Capt. Joe and Anna Patti; and brothers Sammy Patti and Joeseph Patti. Those left to cherish her memory are her children Charles Edwin Merritt, Jr. and Valerie Maria Merritt; brothers Frank Patti, Sr., Gerard Patti, Sr., and sister Maria Patti Vann; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Special thanks to her caregivers and all of the employees at Capt. Joey Patti's Seafood Restaurant. A rosary will be recited by Fr. Eugene Casserly at 4:30pm, with visitation to follow from 5:00 - 7:00pm, on Friday, May 03, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504. There will be a second visitation from 10:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:00am on Saturday, May 04, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 140 W. Government St., Pensacola, FL 32502. Fr. Chuck Collins and Fr. Eugene Casserly will concelebrate. Pallbearers will be Frank Patti, III, Carter Scarritt, Michael Patti, Jonathon Patti, Gerard Patti, Jr. and Michael Vann. Interment will be at Pensacola Memorial Gardens and Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will follow at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Parish Hall, 303 South Navy Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32507 hosted by the Knights of Columbus. Covered Dishes are welcome. Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019