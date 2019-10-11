Services
Pensacola - Joshua Gibb Phillips, age 43, of Pensacola, passed away suddenly on the evening of Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Our family thanks those who ministered to him and prayed for him in his final moments here on earth.

He was born to Jessica Marie Phillips and Granville Clay Belew (Heidi), on November 11, 1975, at Eglin AFB, Florida.

He will be remembered for his buoyant and joyous spirit, his generous nature and winning smile, his love of words and music, his larger than life personality, and his ability to make people laugh. He never knew a stranger.

He is survived by five beautiful children, Jay Albrechta, Rebeckah Cooper, Katelyn Phillips, Angelina Phillips and Tristan Phillips and many aunts, uncles, extended family members and friends. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.

Family Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Road, Pensacola, FL 32504, is entrusted with arrangements, and a remembrance of Joshua's life and dedication of his spirit and ashes to the sea will be held by the family on the beach on his birthday in November.
