|
|
Joshua Scott Buker
Lillian, AL - October 17 2019.
Joshua Scott Buker of Lillian Alabama passed at the age of 53 due to severe lung infections.
Born April 20 1966 in Providence Rhode Island to Elaine Marie and John Earl Buker he is survived by his mother and his brother Nathan Paul Buker.
Joshua held a bachelor's degree in applied psychology from Anchorage Pacific University and worked for a number of years as a counselor at a youth detention facility in Anchorage Alaska. He later switched careers - becoming a computer and IT technician after earning several Microsoft certifications. He also developed "Buker PXE" - an application that he made freely available that enabled users to run a Windows interface to control multiple devices with disparate operating systems (Linux, Android, etc.) over a network.
Aside from technology he had a passion for food - being trained in his teens by a chef. He was also passionate about music, loving progressive rock, funk, avante garde, electronic and punk rock. He loved the outdoors having many adventures in Alaska during his time there. He had a sincere and sober fascination for the mysteries of this world and once amassed a library of books concerning UFOs and other subjects on the edge of public discussion. He was a tinkerer - having to take apart everything he could get his hands on to figure it out and try to modify it. He was a thinker, conversationalist and wordsmith of considerable potency.
He could seem prickly but he loved easily and didn't let go even in rejection. Once you got in with him you were there forever. He could turn on the charm like no one else. A gentleman of high order.
His final sleep came after four years of coping with the effects of procedures and treatments for late stage throat cancer - ultimately succumbing to severe lung infection.
His absence to us is profound and irreplaceable
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019