Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church.
620 E. Jordan St.
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Josie Lovett-Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josie "Sistah" Lovett-Banks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josie "Sistah" Lovett-Banks Obituary
Josie "Sistah" Lovett-Banks

Pensacola - Josie "Sistah" Lovett- Banks, 63, of Pensacola FL, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was married to William "Cadillac" Banks. She leaves to cherish her memories; three children; Andrion Russell Battle, De Marco Banks (Stephanie), and William Banks, Jr. (Taphe), all of Pensacola; thirteen grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 11 am until 1 pm. Services will follow immediately after at St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church. 620 E. Jordan St.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now