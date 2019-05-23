|
Josie "Sistah" Lovett-Banks
Pensacola - Josie "Sistah" Lovett- Banks, 63, of Pensacola FL, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was married to William "Cadillac" Banks. She leaves to cherish her memories; three children; Andrion Russell Battle, De Marco Banks (Stephanie), and William Banks, Jr. (Taphe), all of Pensacola; thirteen grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 11 am until 1 pm. Services will follow immediately after at St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church. 620 E. Jordan St.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 23, 2019