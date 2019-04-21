Allene Simmons Norton



Pensacola - Allene Simmons Norton, age 84, went to be with Jesus on April 14, 2018 in Pensacola, FL. She was born on July 24, 1934 in her hometown of Pensacola, FL where she attended Pensacola High School.



Her deep relationship with her Lord was evidenced by her stack of daily devotions, her love for Christian television and the way she sang and talked about Jesus. She always told people "Jesus Loves Me". In fact, that became her calming song during her struggle with Alzheimer's. As a lifelong member of Pensacola First Assembly of God Church, she taught Children's Church and Sunday School and loved singing in the choir. She also enjoyed playing the piano, art and dramatic readings, but mostly, she was known for her big beautiful smile and a huge sense of humor.



Allene is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Haywood Norton; her parents, Shirley and Mittie (Presley) Simmons; her siblings, Pauline (Simmons) Cardwell, D.W. Simmons, Monroe Simmons and Ruth (Simmons) Courtney and her great-granddaughter, Josephine Powell.



She is survived by her daughters, Shere Norton Viar (Rod) of Terre Haute, IN and Sheila Norton Hale (Michael) of Spanish Fort, AL; her son, Charles "Chuck" H. Norton, II (Sandy) of Pensacola, FL; along with (9) grandchildren and (14) great-grandchildren that affectionately referred to her as Mom 2. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews who will miss her hugs and laughter.



Services will be held at Pensacola First Assembly of God Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm until the funeral service begins at 1:00pm. Pastor Dan Livingston and Pastor David Scruggs, Sr. will be officiating. Burial will follow the service at Bayview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Allene's honor to the . Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019