|
|
Joyce Anne (Baisden) Ross
Gulf Breeze - Mrs. Joyce Anne (NEE'Baisden) Ross closed her eyes to be with her maker, Saturday, 9 March 2019. She was born 18 October 1942 in Logan, West Virginia, and was happily married to Daniel E Ross, 25 July 1960, a marriage made in heaven lasting 58 years. Mr. and Mrs. Ross moved from West Virginia to Orlando, Florida in July 1969 raising their two children under the warm Florida sunshine. They lived a few brief years in Jacksonville, Florida, then back to Orlando. In 1979 the Ross' moved to their adopted home of Pensacola/ Gulf Breeze. There were a couple more work-related moves over the years, but the goal was to always come home to the Pensacola area.
Mrs. Ross was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Virginia (NEE'Jackson) and Harold (Buster) Baisden. She is survived by her loving husband, Dan; son Brian and his wife Beth, Brian's children Wyatt and Darby; her daughter Dina, along with her husband and three children, Daphne, George and Josh; her sister Iva with her husband Raymond and their children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, 14 March 2019 at Rose Lawn Funeral Home in Gulf Breeze, FL from 5-7 PM (Service at 6:45). Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM, Friday, 15 March 2019 at St. Andrews the Apostle Antiochian Orthodox Church, 5501 N. W St, Pensacola, FL 32505 Interment to follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery.You may offer condolences and sign the guest register at www.roselawn-fh.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019