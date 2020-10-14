Joyce Blackwell



Jay - Joyce "Nell" Blackwell, age 80 of Jay, FL passed away on Friday, Oct. 9 at her home. Nell was a lifelong resident of Jay and is preceded in death by her father, George W. Hall; mother, Lovie "Tweeter" Hall and sister, Shirley Leonard. She is survived by her son, James Blackwell and brother George Y. Hall. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wed., Oct. 14 at Jay Chapel, 3853 Hwy 4, Jay, FL with visitation from 1 pm - 2 pm. Elder Wes Matthews will officiate and interment will follow at Concord Cemetery, Jay.









