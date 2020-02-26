Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Smyrna Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Castleberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Castleberry


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Castleberry Obituary
Joyce Castleberry

Cantonment - Joyce Faye Castleberry passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1944, in Miami, Florida. Joyce loved to be outside gardening. She loved to travel and has been to 48 states. She loved her family, church and spending time with her grandchildren.

Joyce is preceded in death by her mother, Albertia Hales; father, Cecil Hales; sons, David B. Castleberry and James Castleberry; grandson, David A. Castleberry; and sister, Linda Miller.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 55 years, Daniel Castleberry; son, Stephen Castleberry; sister, Judy (Otto) Pries; brother, Glenn Hales; grandson, Alan Castleberry; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., at Smyrna Baptist Church. Interment will be at Roberts Cemetery. Pastor Bill Adams will be officiating.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Download Now