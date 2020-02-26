|
Joyce Castleberry
Cantonment - Joyce Faye Castleberry passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1944, in Miami, Florida. Joyce loved to be outside gardening. She loved to travel and has been to 48 states. She loved her family, church and spending time with her grandchildren.
Joyce is preceded in death by her mother, Albertia Hales; father, Cecil Hales; sons, David B. Castleberry and James Castleberry; grandson, David A. Castleberry; and sister, Linda Miller.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 55 years, Daniel Castleberry; son, Stephen Castleberry; sister, Judy (Otto) Pries; brother, Glenn Hales; grandson, Alan Castleberry; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., at Smyrna Baptist Church. Interment will be at Roberts Cemetery. Pastor Bill Adams will be officiating.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020