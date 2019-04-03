|
Joyce Daw Porras
Pensacola - Joyce was born in Pensacola, Florida to Harold C. and Maude Underwood Daw.
She began working in downtown Pensacola to support her family when she was in junior high school and graduated from Pensacola High School.
Joyce took a Christmas job at Reynalds Music House when she was 17 and retired as owner and President of Reynalds' 67 years later.
Joyce was very supportive of music and the arts and also of the wellbeing and growth of downtown Pensacola. She served on the board of the Pensacola Symphony and was also President. Joyce was also Chairmen of the Downtown Improvement Board and was involved in numerous downtown events and fundraisers.
In 2009 Joyce was a nominee for the Pensacola Business Journal Outstanding Women in Business Award.
She was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Pensacola, a great cook and loved to golf, dance and travel. Traveling on 22 European cruises, 7 trans-Atlantic.
Joyce was happily married to Johnny Porras for 68 years. He preceded her in death in February 2018. They had 3 children who survive her, Kathy Winter (Bill), Joni Pierce (Bill) and Nilo Porras (Sandra).
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Gloria Preston, Charlotte Rasmussen and Brenda Richmond and many close cousins and brothers and sisters-in-laws.
Joyce is also survived by her sister Rita Kohli (Dennis) and brothers John Williams (Linda) and Don Williams (Denise) and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers in memory care at the Beacon in Gulf Breeze. Our mom was very happy there.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 5 at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. A private interment will be held at Bayview Memorial Park.
An Audio History of Joyce is also available for viewing.
https://www.namm.org/library/oral-history/joyce-porras
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pensacola Humane Society - www.pensacolahumane.org.
