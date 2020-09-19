Joyce Hall Jernigan



Joyce Hall Jernigan, 83, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, best friend, and aunt to many, passed peacefully into the Lord's hands on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was surrounded by her family in the comfort of her daughter's home.



She was born on July 8, 1937 in Pensacola, Florida, the second of five daughters, to mother, Adele Simmons Hall and father, Elijah Marion Hall. In 1954, she wed Luther H. Jernigan and together spent many great years raising family and operating Pensacola Insulation, a successful company they founded and operated over 40 years until retirement.



Joyce is survived by family that loved her dearly, daughter, June Biggs (Keith); daughter, Kay Israel; daughter Joann Hargrove (Mike); her grandchildren, Sarah Biggs Davis (Corbett); Matthew Biggs (Melissa); Luke Pittman; Mary Pittman Middleton (Jake); Cali Hargrove; Hannah Israel; her great grandchildren, Andi and Abel Biggs; Emma, Bailey, and Colt Pittman; Dalton and Stone Middleton; as well as her beloved sisters, Sylvia Ward (Raymond); and Wanda Ewing (Ralph).



She is preceded in death by her husband, Luther H. Jernigan; son, David Jernigan; mother Dorothy Adele Hall Bodiford; father, Elijah Hall; sister, Mildred Lee and sister, Eulene Franklin.



Joyce was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was dearly loved and respected by all who knew her and was affectionately known as Aunt Joyce to the many whose lives she touched. A perfect example of loving kindness, charity, joy, peace, and goodness, she always thought of others before herself. She loved spending time with family, enjoying her grandchildren's many activities, catching up with old friends, Sunday domino games after church with her sisters and their spouses, and watching college sports. Joyce coached youth softball for several years, where she played to win while teaching life lessons to the many girls on her teams. With her love of gardening, the flower beds around her home enjoyed her meticulous attention, especially when preparing for the annual family Easter egg hunt and dinner. Of course, her afternoon cup of coffee and nap were a must.



She was a member of Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church and her simple belief "It's all in God's hands" helped carry her through many tough times. Joyce had many lifelong friends to whom the family would like to thank for their love and support. We would especially like to extend a special note of gratitude to Easter and Susan for their faithful compassion and wonderful care during these past several months.



Visitation for friends will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., Pensacola Memorial Gardens Chapel. Family is invited to arrive at 12:30 p.m. In light of these difficult times, the family asks that everyone be mindful of social distancing so as to protect our loved ones and each other. Notes of remembrance, love and support are appreciated and may be posted on-line or mailed to the family or to Pensacola Memorial Gardens. A private graveside service for family will follow.









