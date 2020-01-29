|
Joyce Harvilchuck
Gulf Breeze - Joyce Harvilchuck was born on January 29, 1927 in Pensacola, Florida to Mary Louise (Mae) Tally and Frank H. Tally and passed away January 26, 2020 just 3 days short of her 93rd birthday. Her husband of 59 years, Luke Harvilchuck and her only son, Gary Luke Harvilchuck, preceded her in death.
Joyce attended St. Michaels School and graduated from Catholic High School in Pensacola. She was a native of Pensacola, Florida and prided herself in being a descendant of the Bonifay and Gonzalez family, the first families of Pensacola.
Joyce was married to Luke Harvilchuck, her loving husband of 59 years. They me while he was attending flight school in Pensacola. After many duty stations, they settled in Gulf Breeze, Florida where she resided until her death.
Joyce was a warm, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and enjoyed going out to eat and socializing. She and her best friend, Cile Sorrell spent many years shopping and eating out together. They enjoyed reminiscing about their great adventures.
Mom loved her family and always said all of her daughters were different and helped her in different ways. She loved going out to fancy restaurants with her oldest daughter, Sue and her husband, Bob. She believed that no meal was complete without dessert. Her middle daughter, Janie was not only one Mom's night caregivers but there was nothing ever broken in her house that she couldn't fix for Mom after daddy passed away. Gail was her third daughter and she made sure Mom had new outfits to wear and always took Mom to Biloxi on special occasions. Biloxi was also one of Mom's special places.
Joyce is survived by her oldest sister Mary Conner of Mobile and daughters Sue Kincaid (Bob), Janie Hart, and Gail Massey (Jim) as well as her granddaughters Adrienne Hart, Jennifer Hart, and Kimmy Hart Bennett (Paul). She is also survived by her grandsons, Lucas Massey and Tyler Massey (Ciara). Lorelai Hart and Pierson Massey are her Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her best friend Cile Sorrell and her favorite hairdresser, Nancy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Little Sisters of the Poor" in Mobile, Alabama.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home with Services following at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. at Barrancas National Cemetery.
