Joyce Jones Haygood



Pensacola, FL - Joyce Jones Haygood, 90, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.



Mary "Joyce" Jones was born in Forest, MS in August of 1928 to Claude and Loyd Jones. The family eventually moved to Demopolis, AL where Joyce graduated from high school and then enrolled in Mississippi State College for Women from which she received a bachelors degree in Speech Pathology and English. She had a short career as a teacher before she met and married Ashby James "Jim" Haygood in 1952, son of the Baptist minister in Demopolis at the time. They were married 65 years until his death in June of 2017. Joyce was an enthusiastic member of several P.E.O. Chapters throughout her lifetime and served in numerous leadership roles. P.E.O. is a philanthropic sisterhood focused on helping women achieve their educational goals. She also loved golf, bridge, reading, TV mysteries, puzzles and games of almost any sort, and her family, of course. She was a good friend to many, was well-loved and will be missed.



She is survived by her sister, Anne Fleming of Demopolis, AL; brother, Lloyd (Anne) Jones of Tuscaloosa, AL; her son, Martin (Maggie); daughter, Janell; grandchildren, Matthew (Maggie) and Alison (Jimmy); as well as a great-grandson, Will.



The family will receive visitors from 1:00pm-3:00pm Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, Pensacola, FL.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: P.E.O. Chapter AG and mailed to Marianne Hawkins, 53 Lagoon Dr., Gulf Shores, AL 36542. Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019