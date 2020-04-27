|
Joyce Miller Baxter
Pensacola - Joyce Miller Baxter, 81, of Pensacola, joined our loving Creator on April 24, 2020 after a courageous fight with Alzheimer's disease.
Joyce was born on October 17, 1938 in Brewton, Alabama to parents Oma and Meddie "Pete" Miller.
During her formative years, Joyce lived with her parents and brother in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She loved small town life and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. She excelled in academics and became an accomplished pianist. During her high school years, she worked part time in a local dental office which cemented her lifelong passion for the importance of dental care and its impact on overall health.
In 1956, after graduating from Walton County High School, Joyce moved to Memphis, Tennessee to attend the University of Tennessee's new Dental Hygiene program. Joyce was one of only two out of state applicants accepted into their program. After graduation, she moved to Pensacola and joined the dental practice of Dr. Gordon Baxter.
In 1959, she met her husband and lifelong sweetheart, Albert Max Baxter. They married on July 17, 1959. They set up housekeeping in Pensacola, began raising a family and remained married until her passing.
Joyce joined Max's childhood church, McIlwain Presbyterian. Joyce was an active volunteer in McIlwain's ministries, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school classes and serving as a leader of McIlwain's high school youth group with her friend Dan Gale. Many of the high school youth have maintained relationships with Joyce for more than 40 years.
Although Joyce was focused on homemaking and raising her children, she periodically continued her passion for dental hygiene in the public health system. She spoke to students in the public school system to promote the importance of dental hygiene and its effects on overall health.
Joyce was a member of the Pensacola Junior Women's Club for many years. In the 1970s, serving as an officer, she organized multiple projects and concerts with national pop music artists to raise funds for local charities.
After Max's retirement, Joyce and Max enjoyed travelling all over the world, shamelessly spoiling their grandchildren and entertaining friends and family in their home.
Joyce is remembered by her husband and children for running a smooth, efficient household, upbeat personality, love of music and dancing, avid bridge player, exceptional cooking skills and devotion to friends and family. Most of all, she is remembered for her devotion to her faith in Jesus Christ.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Oma and Pete Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Albert Max Baxter; her brother Glenn Miller of St. Petersburg; her daughter Rebecca (Jeffery) Black of Jacksonville, two sons Christopher (Charles) Baxter of Pensacola and Drew (Allison) Baxter of Daphne; grandchildren, Shannon Martin, Max Black, Hugh "Huey" Baxter and Wallace "Ace" Baxter; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Bayview Fisher-Pou and Memorial Park on Friday 3 - 5 PM followed by a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020