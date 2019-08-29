|
Joyce Smith Irwin
Sparta, Tennessee - Joyce Smith Irwin
March 07, 1934 - August 25, 2019
Former Cantonment, Florida resident, Mrs. Mary Joyce Smith Irwin, age 85, passed from this life on Sunday afternoon, August 25, 2019 at her residence in Sparta, Tennessee. Mrs. Irwin was born in Escambia County, Alabama on March 7, 1934.
She is preceded in death by her husband Samuel Joseph (Joe) Irwin, and her parents Edison Fulton Smith and Irma Dean Smith.
Joyce and Joe married shortly after graduating J.M. Tate High School and shared 61 years together. Joyce will be laid to rest next to her husband on August 30th, their 67th wedding anniversary. They were the parents of two daughters, Diane Irwin Dunaway and Joanne Irwin. Joyce worked for First Baptist Church of Cantonment, Florida until 1980. She then worked for the State of Florida until 1997. Upon retirement, Joyce and Joe moved to Tennessee.
Left to enjoy life are their daughters, Diane and Joanne; five grandchildren, Lesley, Angela, Stevyn, Amy and Amanda; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Trace, Trent, Parker, Laura and Landon.
Funeral services will be held at 12pm Friday, August 30, 2019 at Faith Chapel North in Cantonment, Florida. Burial will take place at Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Molino, Florida. Tommy White will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends at 11am Friday until the time of service at Faith Chapel North Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hunter Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 29, 2019