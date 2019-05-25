Services
Craver's Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc - Brewton
44 Foshee Road
Brewton, AL 36426
(251) 867-6031
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Craver's Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc - Brewton
44 Foshee Road
Brewton, AL 36426

Funeral service
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Joyce Waller Hicks Obituary
Joyce Waller Hicks

San Diego, CA - Joyce Waller Hicks, 80, of San Diego, California passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 22nd, 2019.

Mrs. Hicks was a native of Brewton AL. She moved to Pensacola FL in 1959 after her marriage to John Frank Hicks who preceded her in death. In 2016 San Diego, CA became her home.

Survivors include two daughters, Beverly Hicks Crowley of New Orleans, LA and Tracy (Matthew) Morter of San Diego, CA, two grandchildren, Alysia Nicole Crowley and Evan Taylor Morter and many loving nieces and nephews.

Craver's Funeral Home in Brewton, Alabama will be in charge of the services.

Visitation will be held on Sunday May 26, 2019, receiving family from 3-4pm and all other guests from 4-6pm.

Funeral services will be held at 11am May 27th, 2019. A reception at Camp 31 in Brewton will follow. the Interment at Union Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2019
