Juan Mista Mores
Milton - Juan Mista Mores, 85, of Milton, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the morning of September 4, 2019. Juan was born in Infanta, Pangasinan, The Republic of the Philippines, to Feliciano Mose Mores and Petronila Mista Mores. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 30 years of faithful service, a veteran of the Vietnam War and survivor of the USS Forrestal fire in the Tonkin Gulf, Vietnam.
Juan was a long-time, active member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church of Milton, FL. As a member of the Knights of Columbus, he was recognized as a Knight of the 4th degree. A humble man, he regularly cleaned the church and helped with the maintenance of the interior flowers and plants. He also was the chairman of the Filipino Booth of the Church's Annual Fall Festival for 23 years.
Juan enjoyed traveling with his wife, Ele, and visited many places in Europe, North and Central America, the Caribbean, the Holy Land, the Pacific and Asia. He was an avid ballroom dancer and, along with his wife, never heard a Rumba he didn't like.
Juan is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ele Julia Catigbac Mores, of Milton, FL; two daughters, Helen Mores and Arlen Mores-Daugherty (Keith), of Milton, FL; a son, John, of Honolulu, HI; and two granddaughters, Elena Greene (Kai), of Auburn, AL, and Sharon Simonton (Tucker), of Pensacola, FL.
Visitation is Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton, Florida.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Milton, FL. The pallbearers are Salvador Lagula, Rey Bugarin, Rodolfo Cruz, William Field, Fred Fuentes and Gary Smith. Honorary pallbearers are the Knights of Columbus. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with full military honors. A reception will follow at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall in Milton at 2:30 p.m.
The Family wishes to thank the staff of 2 North at West Florida Hospital and the staff of Covenant Hospice at West Florida Hospital and Woodlands Medical Specialists for the wonderful care they provided. We would also like to give particular thanks to Dr. Jamal Joudeh, Ms. Carrie Snyder, Dr. Coyt Rountree and Dr. Thomas Messe.
Friends may, if desired, make memorial contributions in Juan's name to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church of Milton, Florida.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019