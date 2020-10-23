Juanita Brown Thompson
Pensacola - Juanita Brown "Sam" Thompson, 96, passed away on October 22, 2020, in Pensacola, Florida.
She was born July 12, 1924 in Ridgeway, Kentucky to Jack P. Brown and Verda Emily "Mary" Barker Brown. She graduated from Keokee High School in 1940, received her Associate of Arts degree from Hiwassee College in Madisonville, TN, earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, TN, and her Master of Education degree from Union College in Barbourville, KY. Sam worked at DELCO during World War II. After five years in Dayton, she moved back to Keokee where she married her lifelong sweetheart, Jay Thompson, on February 13, 1946.
Sam taught high school in Keokee, elementary school in Calvin, VA, then finished her teaching career at Appalachia High School, retiring after forty-one years. When the Thompsons moved to Big Stone Gap, VA, Sam was an active member of the First Baptist Church. She was also a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, participating in local chapters wherever she moved throughout her life. She was initiated into Appalachia Chapter 26 in 1945, transferred to Big Stone Gap Chapter 157, then Ensley Chapter 244 when she moved to Florida in 2002. Sam volunteered at the hospital in Big Stone Gap and also served at the John Fox, Jr. museum. After relocating to Pensacola, she continued her volunteer work at West Florida Hospital and helped whenever needed at Azalea Trace, her residence for 18 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Gillis Thompson, Jr., with whom she shared 38 years of marriage before he passed away in 1984. Sam is also preceded by her father, Jack; her mother, Verda Mary; her stepfather, James G. Thompson, Sr.; her sisters, Shirley Brown Collier (Curt Collier), Freda Thompson Snodgrass, and Nelda Thompson Morris; and her brothers, Robert Thompson, Charles Thompson, Sr., and Delano Thompson.
Sam is survived by her daughter, Jill Thompson White and son-in-law, George Jeffrey White of Pensacola, Florida; her grandsons, James Christopher Greene and his wife Trinh, of Greenville, SC, John Andrew Greene and his wife Shauna, of Atlanta, GA, and Jeffrey Barker White of Baltimore, MD and his partner, Michaela Sulka; her great-grandchildren, Julia Elizabeth Greene and James Christopher Greene, Jr. (JC) of Greenville, SC and John Alexander Greene (Xander) of Atlanta, GA; her niece Rhonda Morris Yates and her husband Walter, of Wilmington, NC; her foster son Alan Collier and his wife Ronda, of Norton, VA; her foster daughter Robin Tackett and her husband Bo of Keokee, VA; great grandsons, Aaron Collier (Shauna) of Norton, VA and Joe Collier of Big Stone Gap; and sisters-in-law Rose Thompson of Northview, Michigan and Joyce Thompson of Dayton, Ohio. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and adopted grandchildren. Her Azalea Trace family of friends and caregivers were a blessing to all of us.
There will not be a funeral service at this time due to COVID. A graveside service will be held for family only at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. A memorial service will also be held at Azalea Trace Retirement Community at a future date. Cards or notes of condolences may be sent to her daughter at 1407 N. Baylen St., Pensacola, FL 32501. If you would like to make a donation in her name, please select your charity of choice
