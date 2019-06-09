Juanita Dona Wilson



Pensacola - Juanita D. "Nita, Monie, Grandma, Grammy, Mom, Friend" Mroz Wilson, age 75, of Pensacola, passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2019. Nita was born January 20th, 1944, in Philadelphia, PA, to Ignatius Mroz and Gladys Lucille Mroz. Nita spent her childhood in Pennsylvania and Dallas, TX, where she attended the Ursuline Academy. After graduating she moved to New Orleans, LA, to attend nurse's training, where she met the love of her life, Bill Wilson. Upon moving to Pensacola, FL, Nita graduated from the Pensacola Junior College School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse and fulfilled her lifelong calling. Nita joined the staff at the Sacred Heart Emergency Room and spent a very fulfilling 31 years providing comfort to those in need. When she retired from Sacred Heart, Nita spent many wonderful years as an office nurse for her dear friend, Dr. Douglas Tappan.



Nita worked tirelessly providing comfort and support in the community and was a proud volunteer with St. Paul's Catholic Church Caring and Sharing and Food Committees, The Haven of Our Lady of Peace, and was profoundly blessed to be a Eucharistic Minister serving Holy Communion those who could not attend Mass. Nita was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church for over 40 years and a sub-member at Sacred Heart and St. Michaels and attended mass almost daily.



Nita loved bowling with the Satellites Bowling League and indulging in her lifelong passion for bridge with her beloved Thursday Night Bridge Club. She was an enthusiastic traveler, exploring and seeking experiences throughout the US and around the world. Nita's love of nature was infectious; she was always so excited to share about the hummingbirds she brought to her yard, the sunsets at Fort Pickens moonrises on the Bay, any and all flowers she spotted in her daily travels, and late afternoon swims in the Gulf. She is remembered for her devotion to her faith, family, and friends and ceaseless service to others in need. She will be immensely missed by all who had the opportunity to call her Mom, Monie, Grandma, Grammy or Friend.



Nita is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Wilson (married 9/18/1965), her parents, sister-in-law Betty Wilson, her Aunt Elizabeth Strother, Carol Kemper, Ray and Isabel Hennick, Tish Webb, Marv and Flo Freeman, and Delores Sutton. Those left to lovingly remember and carry on her vocation of service are her children, Dr. Michael Wilson (Germaine, Dr.), of Ocean Springs, MS; Mrs. Donna Wilson Lee ( Dorian) of Commerce, MI; Cliff Wilson (Alexandra Bach) of Pensacola, FL; and grandchildren, Anthony and Alex Lee of Commerce, MI; Adelaide (Addie), Amelia, and Strother Wilson of Ocean Springs, MS; Zoe and George Bach of Pensacola, FL; sister Thelma Lisle (Bill) of Opelika, AL; a list of the most amazing friends too numerous to list, and her beloved canine, Bella Bear.



Special thanks are offered to Jayne Coleman whose assistance during the final days cannot be measured.



The rosary and public visitation will begin at 10 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, all at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 3131 Hyde Park Road, Pensacola, FL. A private family Interment beside her beloved husband will be at Bayview Cemetery. A reception at St. Paul's will follow.



In lieu of flowers, and at Nita's request, the family is recommending donations or adoptions in Nita's name at the Pensacola Humane Society https://www.pensacolahumane.org/, The Hotel for Cats and Dogs, where she adopted Bella, or The https://donate3.cancer.org/. Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary