Juanita McNair
Pensacola - Juanita McNair, 91, of Pensacola, FL, most recently of Gainesville, TX, passed away August 19, 2020 in Gainesville.
Juanita was born July 29, 1929 in Holt, FL to Lee Roy and Annie Mae (Waterson) Bain. She was a hair dresser for over 35 years. Juanita was a member of the Elks Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling the world, having visited Egypt, Israel, Hong Kong, Europe, and many other countries. Juanita enjoyed the beach in Pensacola and loved watching the Blue Angels.
Survivors include: daughter Arvie Ann Cunningham and husband David of Foley, AL; son Cliff Downey and wife Elaine of Gainesville, TX; and grandchildren: Houston Downey and Cliff White.
Mrs. McNair was preceded in death by: her parents; husband William Arthur Downey; husband Clinton G. McNair; son Michael Downey; grandson Nathan Downey; and sister Ruby Vining.
Memorial contributions may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Shelter in Gainesville, TX or any animal shelter of one's choosing.
Arrangements are under the care of Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home, Gainesville, TX. Services are pending at this time.
