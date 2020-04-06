|
|
Juanita "Nita" Rosemary Evans Flowers
Pensacola - Juanita "Nita" Rosemary Evans Flowers met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Wednesday, April 1, 2020 and was greeted by her beloved husband, Daniel at the glorious Gates of Heaven. She was born February 17, 1933 in Mobile, Alabama to the late John A. and Nora Lee Moore Evans.
At the young age of twelve, Nita and her family relocated to Pensacola, Florida due to her father's career. Little did we know that young Nita would follow in her dad's footsteps! Pensacola News Journal would become a household name for many years to come. Nita gave over ten years of dedicated service at PNJ in circulation.
Nita met the love of her life, Daniel Flowers and following a four year courtship they decided to be married on March 1, 1952. She was an amazing seamstress and took great pride in her works. As an avid gardener, Nita loved spending her spare time outside maintaining the beauty of her gardens.
Inspired by traveling, she would become a world traveler making stops in Italy, France, Holland, Rome, Israel, Egypt, and Canada along with additional stops throughout the United States. Nita would soak up the beauty, simple experiences and historical knowledge gathered at every adventure.
Nita carried a love for God and enjoyed worshiping with St. Joseph's Catholic Church where she was a member since 1984. She never missed weekly Mass, always claiming the second pew from the front as her own personal seat.
Nita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers: John Evans, Buddy Evans, Ronnie Evans and son-in-law, Kenneth Gardner.
Left to cherish Nita's beautiful memories will be her loving daughter, Kathy Flowers Gardner of Pensacola, Florida; her only grandson, Shane Aldridge and wife Nicole of Spanish Fort, Alabama; only great-grandchild, Savannah Aldridge; along with extended family members and many wonderful friends.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date due to the Covid-19 scare.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Nita's caregivers: Angela Brooks, Judy Cardwell, and JoAnn Lott for the care and compassion always provided. A special thank you to Dr. Gotthelf and his staff for the excellent professional care.
Memorials may be made in honor of Juanita "Nita" Flowers to the local , act.alz.org, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Historic St. Joseph Catholic Church (Building Fund), 140 W. Government St., Pensacola, Florida 32503, (850) 436-6461.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020