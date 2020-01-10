|
Judith (Judi) A. Purcell, nee Elliott
Judi Purcell passed away quietly at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, on Jan. 7, 2020. Born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, on Sept 3, 1942, she was the daughter of James Kenneth and Beatrice Harris Elliott of Dearborn, Michigan.
Judi graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio in 1964, with a Bachelor's degree in speech and drama, and a minor in mathematics. Following graduation, she accepted an assignment with the US government in the Special Service Division. Her first assignment was to the US Army Frontline Service Club on the DMZ in Korea. As luck would have it, she was reassigned to the Korean Command Headquarters at Camp Humphreys where she met Lt. Harry Purcell, her husband to be; they celebrated 54 years of marriage last year.
She is survived by her husband Francis (Harry) H. Purcell, Jr, of Pensacola Beach; daughter Leanne Purcell of Gulf Breeze and son William (Bill) H. Purcell (Dulcy) of Newport, NC; grandchildren Harrison Deakin (Delany) of Nashville, TN, Fox Purcell (Mallory) of Newport, NC, Chip Purcell of Cold Springs, KY, Noelle Purcell of Washington, DC, and Sydney Clark of Pensacola, FL. Judi is also survived by great-grandsons, Cayden and Paxton Deakin of Nashville, TN, and her sister Carol Hanson (Jim) of Leesburg, FL; her younger sister, Marti Murphy, of Onsted, MI, preceded her in death.
Judi pursued a wide variety of interests in her professional and private life. Her husband's career regularly moved the family across the country, and she adapted successfully to these changes. After the birth of their second child, they moved to Winnsboro, SC, where she found a job as a bookkeeper. Judi's next job was teaching mathematics at a private school for grades 8-12. In her spare time she co-founded the "Pine Tree Players," a little theater group that continues today. When they moved to Miami, she became a tax accountant and enrolled agent (the highest credential awarded by the IRS) for H&R Block. At the time of her husband's retirement, she expanded her career with the purchase of the H&R Block franchise in Gulf Breeze, FL, quickly adding additional offices in Tiger Point and Navarre. Shortly after, she fulfilled a lifetime dream of becoming a minister. Unity of Gulf Breeze thrived under her love and care until her retirement in 2013. She was a founding member of the Gulf Breeze Friends, an avid tennis player and, of course, a world traveler and an award-winning photographer.
Judi was a lifelong champion of women's rights and supported many organizations with this focus. She was co-founder of the Gulf Coast Grandmothers. She recently assisted in funding a young girl in Kenya as she strives to enter university studies.
Donations may be directed to the Leukemia Research Foundation, https://allbloodcancers.org or .
The Celebration of Life Memorial service will be at Unity of Pensacola, 716 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 2 pm.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020