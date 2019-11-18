Services
Judith Pritchard
Judith Ann Pritchard Obituary
Judith Ann Pritchard

Navarre - Mrs. Judith Ann Pritchard, age 77 of Navarre, FL passed away peacefully at the Bee Hive assisted living home with her husband by her side on November 5, 2019. Born in Scottsbluff, NE and raised in Albuquerque, NM she attended Sandia High School. Judith was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Wilma Hartzell and her brother Myrl Hartzell. She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Joe; sons, Robb Pritchard of Seattle, WA, Joseph (Joey) Pritchard of Navarre, FL; daughters, Kelly Pritchard of Los Angeles, CA, Lindsay (Brooke) Edwards of Navarre, FL; eight adored grandchildren and six amazing great-grandchildren. Judith and Joe met in 1973 in Ramstein Germany and married in 1975. Judith quickly jumped into the roll as military spouse, was proactive in the enlisted spouses organization and building community relations. After living in many different countries and 31 years of military service, Judith and Joe retired in Colorado Springs, CO. Judith absolutely adored the Colorado Mountains, weather and her beautiful mint green home. Judith was a natural at public speaking, an avid reader, cook, aerobics instructor, singer and had a passion for music that inspired others. After military life, Judith was an Appliance Manager at Best Buy before she officially retired in 2004. Judith and Joe became "snowbirds" and split their time between CO and FL. In 2007 they decided to make Navarre their permanent residence.

There will be a private Celebration of Life Ceremony of Judith.

A special thank you to the staff at the Bee Hive Homes of Gulf Breeze and the Emerald Coast Hospice for taking such great care of our precious Judith.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
