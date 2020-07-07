Judith E. Hausner
Ithaca - Judith E. Hausner of Ithaca passed away peacefully at Hospicare surrounded by family on July 4, 2020 at the age of 72.
Judy was born in Newport, Rhode Island on June 29, 1948, a daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Silvia) Booth. Following her high school graduation Judy worked at the Naval Base in Newport under high security clearance. It also was in Newport where she met her lifelong love, Randall Hausner at a local creamery. The two were married at the Jesus Savior Roman Catholic Church in Newport in 1967. After moving to Ithaca, Judy worked at Cornell University as a secretary in several departments before retiring in 2001. She and Randy moved to Pensacola and she worked in retail sales at JC Penney's, a job she excelled in.
Judy enjoyed volunteering and was one of Hospicare's first volunteers in Ithaca and in 2003 was awarded the Covenant Hospice's Volunteer of the Year in Pensacola. More than anything, Judy loved her family. She found great joy in hosting parties, playing jokes, playing pitch, and found fun and laughter in every aspect of her life.
Judy is survived by her husband of nearly 53 years, Randall H. Hausner; three sons, David (Jennifer) Hausner, Douglas (Scott Flaherty) Hausner, and Guido Maasberg; two grandchildren, Emily (David Do Carmo) Hausner and Alyson Hausner; siblings, Edwin Booth and Janet Booth; sisters in law, Beverly Johnson, Virginia Upshaw, and Alana (Jim) Kriner; beloved German schnauzer, Portia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Peter Booth.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Judy's memory to kindly consider Ithaca Suicide Prevention and Crisis, 124 East Court Street, Ithaca, NY 14850 or Hospicare of Tompkins County, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com