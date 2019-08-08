Services
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:30 PM
First United Methodist Church of Milton
Milton, FL
Pace - Mrs. Judith J. Duren, beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away on August 6, 2019, after an extended illness.

Judith received her Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of West Florida, and she went on to be a highly respected elementary school teacher. She was an avid member of the Girl Scouts and an enthusiastic supporter of local projects, including Rails to Trails and beach preservation. She was a passionate guardian of family history, a relentless champion of the underdog, and a generous spirit to all who were privileged to know her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Eleanor Jernigan; and her sister, Donna Sue Jernigan.

She is survived by her loving husband, Roy Michael Duren; daughter, Mary Veronica Duren; son, Grant Ellis (Claire) Duren; grandchildren, Ava Simone Kennedy, Alijah Jerome Kennedy, Hewitt Hays Duren and Clark Ellis Duren; twin sister, Jena Jernigan Newell; and brother, James Jernigan.

A visitation followed by a brief service in celebration of her life will take place at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Milton, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the , the , or Covenant Care Hospice in Pensacola, Florida.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
