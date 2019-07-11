Services
Resources
Pensacola - Judith King Bell (Judy), 81, of Pensacola, FL, died on July 6, 2019.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Karen Bell Quigley; son-in-law, Matthew Edward Quigley; son, Robert Davis Bell, Jr.; three grandchildren, Maxim Ilya Quigley, Camille Anastasia Quigley, and Luke Ivan Quigley; brother, William Frank King, III; and sister-in-law, Jan Owings King.

The funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel, 19 N Palafox St, 32502. Contributions may be made to Pensacola Catholic High School.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Covenant Hospice for the love and care given to our sweet Judy and family throughout this time.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 11, 2019
