Judy C. Hart, 73, of Cantonment, FL passed away on Friday, October 11th at her home. She was born on November 7, 1945 in Jonesborough, TN to Gertrude and Haskel Baines. Judy was married to Wendell E. Hart on June 11, 1965 in Johnson City, TN. She was a homemaker, a devout Baptist, and a breast cancer survivor.
Judy enjoyed being out in her yard as much as she could, going to the gym and her church, but mostly she loved seeing and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents; and her husband of 49 years; brothers, Junior Baines, Bobby Creed Baines, and Galen Richard Baines; sisters, Brenda Baines Sanders; and one infant sister; grandson, Stephen Hart.
Survivors include daughter, Lisa D. (Bo) Bowlan; sons, David L. (Karen) Hart, and Tony G. (Amber) Hart; granddaughters, Kimberly D. Bowlan, Savannah Hart, Kailei Hart, Alexeus Capen, and Desiree (Paul) Gean; grandsons, Bo (Jessica) Bowlan, Jr., Michael (Adriana) Hart, Tanner Mixson, Logan Hart, and Gage Coates; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Gary Baines, Jimmy Dale Baines, Linda Corum, and Nancy Burgner; and numerous nieces and nephews; last but not least her faithful companion, Max.
A going home service will be at Trahan Family Funeral Home Tuesday October 15, 2019. The visitation will begin at 9:00, with the service starting at 10:00, burial will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. Her pastor Don Neese of Grace Valley Baptist Church will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Bo Bowlan Jr., Randy Smith, Lee Fletcher, Dale Nelson, Todd Prevatte, and Logan Hart.
Honorary Pallbearers: Tommy Ray Fritts and Tommy Hilley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019