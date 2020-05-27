Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
Judy G. Hayslip

Judy G. Hayslip Obituary
Judy G. Hayslip

Pensacola - Judy Hayslip of Pensacola passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Judy was a woman of faith who loved the Lord. She was a great Momma, Grandma and Nina. She was very loved by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Bonnie Davidson; three brothers and one sister. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd; her daughters, Tanya Grimes (David), Penny Presson (Bryan), and Angelia Penton (Darren); son Randy Hayslip (Lucy); four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South at 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online to www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020
