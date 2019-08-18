|
Judy Irene Freeman
- - On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Judy Irene Freeman died after a long illness at the age of 78. Judy was born on September 3, 1940 in Fayette, AL to Isaac and Carine Freeman. Judy graduated from Fayette County High School in 1959, received her Associate of Arts from Alabama Christian College in Montgomery, AL and Bachelors of Arts from Troy University in Troy, AL with a degree in art. After working in Fayette, AL for the Social Security Administration, Judy took a job in Pensacola, FL in 1965 with the State of Florida, HRS (later Department of Children and Families) where she worked in Adult Services as a counselor till her retirement in 2001.
After retirement, Judy traveled extensively in the US and abroad. Her travels took her to Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Europe including her beloved Ireland and Scotland. While traveling in Costa Rica in 2013, Judy suffered a fall that ended her travels and began her long illness that led to her death.
In addition to travel, Judy had passions for art, music, dance, yoga, theatre/film and psychological/spiritual education. She was a long time member of the Concept Therapy group and lifetime member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pensacola. She was a long time member of the League of Women Voters and was active in many social justice issues beginning with the civil rights movement in the 60s and continuing till after the 2016 election when she became physically unable.
Judy was best known for her kind, gentle, non-judgmental approach to all she met.
Judy was proceeded in death by her parents, Isaac and Carine Freeman. She is survived by her brothers, Steve Freeman of Fayette, AL and Dave Freeman of Centerville, AL and nieces, Connie Palmer and Chanda Tomlin and nephews Matt Freeman and Chad Freeman. She is also survived by longtime friends and later caregivers, Debra DuBose, Asa DuBose, and Pam Ubben. She died in their home which had become her home surrounded in love by Debra, Pam, and Asa. Thanks are offered to her Regency Hospice team who provided loving care in her last months.
A Memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, 1 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pensacola, 9888 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pensacola.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019