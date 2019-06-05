|
|
Judy Mayock
Kimberling - Judy Ann Mayock, age 79, of Kimberling City, MO, formerly of Pensacola Beach, FL, went to be with God on June 1, 2019. She died at James River Nursing Care in Springfield, MO of cancer.
Judy contributed a vast amount to her community through her prison ministry, her support of a local halfway house, and her donations to her church and various ministries.
Judy loved to welcome people into her home and enjoyed entertaining and cooking for her guests. Sometimes the gatherings were themed, for example, The Great Gatsby or The Kentucky Derby, and guests dressed accordingly There was always a lot of love and a lot of laughter.
Judy had an immense amount of determination, generosity, and faith. As a non-athlete (and a non-swimmer), at the age of 49, Judy began training and racing in triathlons. Soon she had completed more than several Ironman races in Hawaii and was ranked 7th in the world in her age group.
Everyone who knew Judy would tell you that she was one of the most generous people they knew. She sponsored a boy in Kenya for his private education, helped others pay for their bills when unplanned expenses came up, and helped all her family whenever they had a need.
A very spiritual person, you never saw Judy without her prayer book. She dedicated her life to God and inspired others to do the same.
She is survived by her husband, (Ret.) Lt. Colonel Robert Stoney Mayock II, her sister Janet Hauber, her daughter and son-in-law Jori and Dan Johnson, her three grandchildren, Nicholas, Jeremy, and Kirsten Johnson, and her great granddaughter, Dorothy Hughes.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, with a burial service to follow at noon at Barrancas National Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road in Pensacola, FL. Officiating will be Chaplain Ken Griffin.
To send Condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 5, 2019