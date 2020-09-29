1/1
Judy Russ
Judy Russ

Pensacola - Judy Russ, 80, of Pensacola, passed away on September 26, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina.

Judy moved to Pensacola in 1968, where she raised her three children. She retired from the Medical Center Clinic in (year). Judy was an avid member of the Joy Class at Olive Baptist Church for many years.

Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Pearce and father, Frank Victor Pearce.

Judy is survived by her three children, Diana Russ Turner (Pat), Kevin Russ, and Steven Russ (Michelle), her sister Nancy Titus, and her grandchildren, Brynn Randio (Nick), Bradley Turner (Taylor), Delaney Russ, and Jackson Russ, and niece Lauren Brearley.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30am on October 3, 2020 at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens in Pensacola, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made online to Carolina Caring Hospice at carolinacaring.org.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
