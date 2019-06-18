Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
Julia Isabel (Lucas) Hudson


Julia Isabel (Lucas) Hudson

Pensacola - Julia Isabel (Lucas) Hudson passed away June 13, 2019. She was born March 13, 1928 in Linden, North Carolina. She is survived by her son, Wayne, and her daughter, Deborah, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was married to James Ellis Hudson for 69 years, until he passed in 2017. She was a long-time active member of East Brent Baptist Church. She was an avid gardener and passed her love of plants along to her children.

She will always be remembered as having dedicated her life to caring for children. After raising her children, she raised two of her grandchildren. Many young people remember her as their caretaker at Miss Terri's Daycare. After she retired, she took care of her grand- and great grandchildren, and it brought her much joy.

A poem by Robert Sexton that she wrote down must have spoken to her as a tribute to her husband, James. The poem was The Promise—"Across the years I will walk with you in deep, green forests, on shores of sand; and when our time on earth is through, in Heaven too, you will have my hand."

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel Chapel with Brother Dale Patterson will be officiating. Interment will be held at Bayview Memorial Park.

BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 18, 2019
