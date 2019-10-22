|
Julia Louisa Jones Bonifay
Pensacola - Julia Louisa Jones Bonifay, 84, a transplanted Pensacolian for most of her life, slipped away peacefully on October 21, 2019. Julia was born in Mobile, AL to Charles R. Jones & Ethel Cox Jones but moved with her parents and brother to Pensacola in 1948.
Julia was married to the love of her life, Clinton E. Bonifay for 52 years until his death in 2007. She met him while attending Pensacola High where they both graduated in 1953. She attended both Troy University & Huntingdon College but couldn't resist both Clinton and his black convertible, so she came back and got married in 1955.
Julia worked a few short-term jobs in the Civil Service field, but her main profession was as an IRS Tax Service Specialist for approximately 30 years. She did this in addition to her tremendous work as a mother of 5 children. Clinton was the catalyst and Julia was the glue. She made things happen that their tight-knit family thought up. As most in-laws that marry into the Bonifay family, she probably never knew what she was in for. The water became as much a part of her life as it was the Bonifay's…water skiing, ski shows, fishing, crabbing, swimming, floundering, cast nets & mullet fishing. If you could do it in the water, it was done, and she did her part. She wasn't always in the forefront, she was more comfortable making things happen behind the scenes. She had a memorable laugh and a great sense of humor.
For approximately 20 years of their marriage, they moved to the Chicago area when Clinton's job with the airlines required the move. The love of water had to become a tolerance of snow! But, without water sports, she soon became a fan of the Chicago Bears, the Bulls and the Cubs.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda Bonifay and Deborah Bonifay of Pensacola, Julie Bonifay of Alexandria, VA; two sons, Clinton E. Bonifay, Jr. of Orlando and Mark S. Bonifay of Pensacola; four grandchildren, Robert Bonifay, Colton Bryant and Alexandra Purdy of Pensacola and Emily Bonifay of Orlando; one brother, Charles R. Jones, III of Pantego, TX; one step-sister, Glynis Hyde of Mobile, AL; and nieces, nephews and cousins by the dozens.
Visitation will be held 1:00pm until the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Fowler celebrant. A Rosary will be recited at 1:45pm prior to the Mass. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park, with a reception back at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Barry Bonifay, Larry Bonifay, Reed Bonifay, Robert Bonifay, Joe Creary, and Cliff Wilson.
The family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, Pensacola Catholic High, or the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019