Julia Lynn Blanchard



Gulf Breeze - The family of Julia Lynn Blanchard is saddened to announce her unexpected passing on September 28, 2020. Born in Selma, Alabama on Christmas Day, 1959, she was a lifelong resident of Northwest Florida. She obtained her Associate of Arts Degree from Pensacola State College and was a certified master gardener. Beloved by many in our community, she was active in the Methodist Church and known for her love of tennis, playing for many years in local tennis leagues. Her Christian faith and her many friends and family were very important to her. She always tried to inspire everyone to be good and kind to each other.



She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby, her three sons, Todd, Kevin (Lauren), and Nolan; her darling grandchildren, Paris and Noah; and her siblings, Barbara, John, Phillip and Joyce. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews and friends, all of whom loved her deeply.



Preceding Julia in death are her parents, Eugene Ham, Sr. and Vera Baggett Ham; her brother, Eugene Ham, Jr.



EASTERN GATE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.









