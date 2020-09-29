1/1
Julia Lynn Blanchard
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Lynn Blanchard

Gulf Breeze - The family of Julia Lynn Blanchard is saddened to announce her unexpected passing on September 28, 2020. Born in Selma, Alabama on Christmas Day, 1959, she was a lifelong resident of Northwest Florida. She obtained her Associate of Arts Degree from Pensacola State College and was a certified master gardener. Beloved by many in our community, she was active in the Methodist Church and known for her love of tennis, playing for many years in local tennis leagues. Her Christian faith and her many friends and family were very important to her. She always tried to inspire everyone to be good and kind to each other.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby, her three sons, Todd, Kevin (Lauren), and Nolan; her darling grandchildren, Paris and Noah; and her siblings, Barbara, John, Phillip and Joyce. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews and friends, all of whom loved her deeply.

Preceding Julia in death are her parents, Eugene Ham, Sr. and Vera Baggett Ham; her brother, Eugene Ham, Jr.

EASTERN GATE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
8504799223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved