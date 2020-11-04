1/
Julia Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Wood

Pensacola - Julia Wood, age 78, of Foley, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Julia was born December 7, 1941 in Pensacola, Florida.

Julia is survived by her husband, Jesse Lee Wood; sons John Lamar Wood and James Lavon Wood; daughter Cynthia Maureen Pierce; sisters Nita Fowler and Linda Hayes; brothers Don Mizell and James Mizell; 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Ann Skinner; brothers J.C. Mizell, J.W. Mizell, Frank Mizell, Junior Mizell, Charles Mizell; sisters Dorothy Farrington, Lois Hardy, Gladys Lee, and Ollie Mae Mizell.

A visitation will be held at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m... Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. with interment to follow.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.EasternGateMemorial.com for the Wood family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
8504799223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved