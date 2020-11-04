Julia Wood
Pensacola - Julia Wood, age 78, of Foley, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Julia was born December 7, 1941 in Pensacola, Florida.
Julia is survived by her husband, Jesse Lee Wood; sons John Lamar Wood and James Lavon Wood; daughter Cynthia Maureen Pierce; sisters Nita Fowler and Linda Hayes; brothers Don Mizell and James Mizell; 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Ann Skinner; brothers J.C. Mizell, J.W. Mizell, Frank Mizell, Junior Mizell, Charles Mizell; sisters Dorothy Farrington, Lois Hardy, Gladys Lee, and Ollie Mae Mizell.
A visitation will be held at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m... Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. with interment to follow.
for the Wood family.