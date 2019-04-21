Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Resources
Julian Marion Cosper
Julian Marion Cosper Obituary
Julian Marion Cosper

Gulf Breeze - Julian went to live in peace with his Lord and his wife, Libby, on April 20, 2019, after a hard fight with old age and declining health.

Julian was born on January 3, 1931, on a farm in Graham, Alabama, to Clayton Cosper and Gladys Turner. He graduated from Berry College where he met the love of his life, Libby. They were married in 1955 and moved to Arizona where he served in the U.S. army for two years. Over the years he worked for GE, Brown Teledyne, PRC and retired in 1996 from the U.S. Army Missle Command at Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama. He and his wife, Libby moved to Gulf Breeze, Florida, after retirement. Julian was a kind and gentle husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who had a heart of gold. He enjoyed bridge, dominos, bingo and crossword puzzles. After Christ and his family, he loved Alabama football, his garden, the beach, fishing and traveling. He was a member of the Navarre Presbyterian Church family where he had countless friends. The last year of his life he called Navarre Gardens his home away from home. He never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed by his family and all his many friends.

Julian is survived by three daughters, Debra McGalliard (Earl), Laurie Robinson (Johnny), Julie Newsom (Brent); six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, one brother, three sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, Florida, at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m.

Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
