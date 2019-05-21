Julianne P. Mostoller



Pensacola - Julianne P. Mostoller, 68, of Pensacola, FL passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was a resident of Pensacola since 1989; she was a Realtor and Real Estate Investor. She was a member of Olive Baptist Church and was a member of an amazing Sunday school Class. She was a member of the Baptism Committee at Olive Baptist Church. She had a passion for Special Education students at ARC Gateway and Adult Basic Education at PSC. Julianne was a blessed wife, mother, mimi and she touched the lives of many. She is survived by her loving husband, Bernard (Bernie) Mostoller; daughters, Kelly M. Bryant and Jennifer Bryant Covalt; stepson, Travis Brian Mostoller (Vanessa); sister, Marilyn Riels (Jack) and two grandchildren, Aiden Kai Carruthers and Harley Raine McGhee.



Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Ted Traylor officiating.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019