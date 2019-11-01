|
June Catherine Carroll Tronu
Pensacola - June Catherine Carroll Tronu, 91, a native and resident of Pensacola, FL, has been called to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
June was the daughter of the late Frank Washington Carroll, also of Pensacola, and the late Blanche Fields Carroll, who moved to Pensacola at the age of 17 from Baltimore, MD.
June retired from the Escambia County School System. She would tell you with no hesitation that her primary "job" was the one that she wanted all her life - to be a wife and mother. June always felt that her children were her greatest gifts and that they were on loan to her from God to take care of and to raise to be pleasing to Him. Her faith in God was always above everything. June and her husband, Bobby were active members of the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit. To know June, was to know her faith. To describe June, one would almost always say that she had a huge smile and a passionate love for Jesus.
June is preceded in death by the love of her life, husband of 62 years, Robert Andrew "Bobby" Tronu, Sr.; sons, Larry Michael Tronu and David Alan Tronu; and granddaughter, Sarah Tronu Woodham.
She is survived by four children, Patricia Tronu Arrington (Randy), Robert A. Tronu, Jr. (Donna), Teresa Tronu Jansen (Ron), and Angela Tronu Carter (Larry); daughter-in-law, B J Tronu; grandchildren, Traci Harris, Nonnie Garrett (Roger), Carla Arrington, Stephanie Symonds (Shawn), Rob Tronu (Natalie), Mark Jansen (Joanna), Amanda Jansen, Allison Armas (David), Rachel Carter, Matt Carter, Michelle Carter, LaTrelle Tronu, Micah Kristiansen (Michael), and Larry Michael Tronu (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Jacob Harris, Savannah Symonds, Chloe Symonds, Kayla Symonds, Bobby Tronu, Lucy Tronu, Belle Tronu, Claire Jansen, Brynleigh Hutto, Ariah Ellis, Kaley Bosinger, Andrew Bosinger, Adalina Kristiansen, Hunter Kristiansen, Giuliana Tronu, and Trip Tronu; as well as her sister, Mary Carroll Pollock; sisters-in-law, Nelda Tronu and Helen Carroll; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and god children.
Since moving to The Haven of Our Lady of Peace in September 2016, June became very close to her dear friends and care takers with whom she shared her days. She treasured her many visitors, family and friends, who came to spend time with her there.
Visitation will be held 2:00pm-4:00pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 2:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am Monday, November 4, 2019 at Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit with Fr. Tom Collins celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers will be Robert Tronu, III, Larry Michael Tronu, II, Mark Jansen, Matt Carter, Shawn Symonds, David Armas, Roger Garrett, and Michael Kristiansen.
Heartfelt thanks to Kathy Stanley, NP, Loving Staff, Caretakers and Volunteers at The Haven of Our Lady of Peace. A special thank you to the VITAS Hospice Team.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, 10650 Gulf Beach Hwy., Pensacola, FL 32507.
Thanks to each of you who made her smile.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019