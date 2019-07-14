Services
Kent-Forest Lawn
2403 Harrison Avenue
Panama City, FL 32405
(850) 763-4694
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Cemeteries
2403 Harrison Ave
Panama City, FL
- - Pensacola High School graduate of 1957, June Joyce Eleanor (King) Howard, 80, passed on Monday, July 8, 2019, in Panama City Beach, FL. Preceded in death by her father, USN Cmdr Paul J King, mother June Rose (Boyajian) King, and brother Jack Paul King. She will be honored at a memorial service at Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Cemeteries at 2403 Harrison Ave in Panama City on Saturday, July 20 at 5 pm. Afterward family and friends will gather for a brief oceanside ceremony to consecrate her ashes.

Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 14, 2019
