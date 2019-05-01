|
Kaelyn Olivia Chambers
Pensacola - Kaelyn Olivia Chambers, age, 17 months passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Kaelyn was born November 16, 2017 to Mathew Chambers and Amber Duke. She was a loving beautiful daughter, full of smiles for everyone and had a contagious laugh.
She is survived by her loving parents, Mathew Chambers and Amber Duke; sisters, Alley Businelle and Riley Businelle; Skylie Chambers, Hailey Chambers and Kaity Chambers.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Barrancas National Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, Pensacola, FL, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 1, 2019