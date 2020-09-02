1/
Karen Campbell
Karen Campbell

Milton - Milton Florida; Karen Elizabeth Campbell passed away on August 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 56. Karen was born in Manchester, NH the daughter of Cathleen (Littlefield) Campbell and the late Clayton Campbell. After graduating from Central High School, Karen joined the U.S. Marine Corps from 1982 until 1996 before pursuing a career in San Diego, CA. In 2016 Karen moved to Milton, Florida to be closer to her family. Karen was always finding a way to help those in need and she enjoyed being a member of the church group at the Pace Community Church.

In addition to her father, Karen is predeceased by her oldest brother David. She is survived by her mother Cathleen of Milton, FL her brother John and his wife Marivic of Milton FL, her brother James Campbell and his wife Patricia of Hooksett, NH, and her brother Mark Campbell and wife Emily of Colorado Springs, CO, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at The Pace Community Church at a future date. Donations in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or the Pace Community Church 4310 N. Spencer Field Rd. Pace, FL 32571




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation & Burial Society
5641 Highway 90 West
Milton, FL 32583
8506232205
