Karen LaRae Hopkins
1941 - 2020
Karen LaRae Hopkins

Pace - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Karen LaRae Hopkins, a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, nurse and friend to all lives she touched.

Karen passed away peacefully, at her home, with family at her side on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in her 78th year.

Beloved wife of Joel Hopkins; much loved mother of Charles McCartney, Levona McCartney, Sheila Walter (Glen) and Kelly Worthy (Alan). Cherished grandmother of John McPhie (Summer), Kevin Matlock (Rachel), Alec Walter, Sonja Worthy, Becca Worthy and Greg Worthy. Great grandmother of A'ryan McPhie and Stephen Kollert. Dear sister of Ray Yagher Jr.(Tess) and the late Laura Cross.

Her loving parents, Ray and Lorene Yagher, precede Karen in death.

All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, grace and underlying love and caring for them. Family and friends will always remember her as the strongest woman they have ever met. For many years, Karen worked as a Registered Nurse and loved every minute of it, especially "her" babies in the NICU. It served her compassionate heart. With her vivacious personality, patients loved her everywhere she served. Most of all, she loved her family. Karen will be greatly missed and will be forever in our hearts.

At Karen's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, you may celebrate her life by honoring her love for animals and books by giving to your local library or animal shelter.

Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
