Karen Lee Pickerill Luckie
- - On March 15, 2019, Karen Lee Pickerill Luckie, 62, transitioned to heaven surrounded by her family and friends. From her birth as a premature twin, Karen and her twin brother, Eugene, entered life with zest and vigor. She was born to Eugene Gwynn Pickerill and Gloria Lee Costello. Karen was active in Tourjous Fidele and graduated from Escambia High School in 1975. She was active in Student Government and Kiwanis Club at Pensacola Junior College.
Karen married Marvin "Marty" W. Luckie on September 29, 1979. They have two sons John Eugene and Michael Walker. Karen graduated from Auburn University (May 1986) with a Bachelors of Justice and Public Safety Degree Cum Laude. However, Karen dedicated her life to children's education and leadership. She retired as a Child Care Director of the United States Army Morale Welfare and Recreation. Karen was honored and received the Department of the Army Commander's Award for Civilian Service Commendation Medal.
She is survived by her husband Marty, her son John and his spouse Rebecca Rumptz, their daughters Kadence, Hadley and Riley, her son Michael and his spouse Sarah Reeves, their daughter Rosalind and a new born on the way, her mother Gloria Pickerill, her brother Eugene Pickerill, and sisters Sharon Law, Lorie Pickerill, Lisa Underwood, and their families.
Family and friends are invited to Karen's Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church (FUMC), 6 East Wright Street, Pensacola FL 32501. Reception to follow at the Perry House next door to FUMC. Interment will be Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:30 am, at Fort Barrancas National Cemetery located on the Pensacola Naval Air Station.
Donations to the in Karen's honor are suggested, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 25, 2019