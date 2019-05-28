|
Karla Joy Stengel
Pensacola - Karla Joy Stengel
November 24, 1958 - May 12, 2019
Karla Joy Stengel, 60, of Pensacola, Fl passed away May 12, 2019. She was born in Wichita, TX on November 24, 1958, to her parents, Janet C. Stengel and Rodger R. Stengel
Karla graduated from Wilson High School in Tacoma, WA and worked in Washington as a 911 dispatcher and as a Para-transit dispatcher. She was awarded a Police Dispatcher of the Year award and an Employee of The Year award in Abilene, Texas when she worked there. She loved working as a Housekeeper in her later years and was an accomplished amateur artist.
She leaves to cherish her memories, Stepmother, Janet G. Stengel of Washington; Sister, Judy Schwesinger of Washington; Brother, Rodger Stengel of Florida; Nieces, Cecelia Ann and Lisa of Texas; as well as several other Nieces, Nephews and half Siblings.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 28, 2019