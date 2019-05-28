Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Resources
More Obituaries for Karla Stengel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karla Joy Stengel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karla Joy Stengel Obituary
Karla Joy Stengel

Pensacola - Karla Joy Stengel

November 24, 1958 - May 12, 2019

Karla Joy Stengel, 60, of Pensacola, Fl passed away May 12, 2019. She was born in Wichita, TX on November 24, 1958, to her parents, Janet C. Stengel and Rodger R. Stengel

Karla graduated from Wilson High School in Tacoma, WA and worked in Washington as a 911 dispatcher and as a Para-transit dispatcher. She was awarded a Police Dispatcher of the Year award and an Employee of The Year award in Abilene, Texas when she worked there. She loved working as a Housekeeper in her later years and was an accomplished amateur artist.

She leaves to cherish her memories, Stepmother, Janet G. Stengel of Washington; Sister, Judy Schwesinger of Washington; Brother, Rodger Stengel of Florida; Nieces, Cecelia Ann and Lisa of Texas; as well as several other Nieces, Nephews and half Siblings.

Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now