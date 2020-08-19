1/1
Kasey Lynne DeAnda
1983 - 2020
Kasey Lynne DeAnda

Pace - Kasey Lynne DeAnda, 37, of Pace passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Survivors include: her husband, William "Billy" DeAnda; two children, Kyle Myers and Rhea DeAnda; brother, Shawn Martin; her parents, Forest and Gwen Myers; also Charles Martin; and grandfather, Clayton McLeod.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, Pensacola, FL.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
