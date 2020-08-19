Or Copy this URL to Share

Kasey Lynne DeAnda



Pace - Kasey Lynne DeAnda, 37, of Pace passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.



Survivors include: her husband, William "Billy" DeAnda; two children, Kyle Myers and Rhea DeAnda; brother, Shawn Martin; her parents, Forest and Gwen Myers; also Charles Martin; and grandfather, Clayton McLeod.



Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, Pensacola, FL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store