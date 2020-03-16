Services
Emerald Coast Funeral Home
161 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
(850) 864-3361
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emerald Coast Funeral Home
161 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Emerald Coast Funeral Home
161 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
View Map
Kate C. Joubert Obituary
Kate C. Joubert

Milton - Kate C. Joubert, age 85, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born April 30, 1934 to the late John E. and Laura (Leonard) Cowart. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Lewis Joubert, her first husband Jack Lamar Morris, and her second husband Thomas W Johnson. Kate was a deeply religious woman who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was born into a family with 16 brothers and sisters. Most of her life Kate worked as a waitress until she could no longer do it. She like to fish and always loved having a garden. Kate is survived by her daughter Teresa Kick (Jerry); a sister Kathryn Wilson (Bob); Step-daughter Jana Taff (Rick): grandson David Carrol Thompson (Jennifer); and a great-granddaughter Davis Leigh Thompson. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Emerald Coast Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow services at Beal Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of love and sympathy may be viewed or placed at www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
